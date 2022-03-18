Healthcare Pros
Governor orders flags lowered in honor of fallen officer

Officer Ogilvie was shot and killed at the Farm and Fuel gas station in Covington, Va. on...
Officer Ogilvie was shot and killed at the Farm and Fuel gas station in Covington, Va. on Monday, March 14.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered American flags and flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in Virginia Saturday.

The lowering of the flags is in memory of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty Monday.

The order is from sunrise to sunset Saturday, March 19.

Ogilvie’s funeral is set for noon Saturday. It will be live streamed on wdbj7.com and WDBJ7 Facebook.

