Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Best weather day of the week after some early morning fog

WARM and breezy Saturday with some isolated strong storms possible
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Beautiful, warm weather returns today after some early morning dense fog.

Friday: Morning fog then partly sunny and warm. Spotty shower possible after sunset. Highs in the upper 70s. (Late Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a few showers during the morning. Most areas stay dry but Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon, especially east of I-95. Storms could turn severe. Gusty winds up to 30-40mph possible for a few midday hours. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Spring begins at 11:33am! Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon/evening. Lows near 50, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Homes evacuated in Henrico neighborhood after police find potential explosive
The person was found shot to death inside of a car on the city's northside
Police identify man found shot, killed inside car in Richmond
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
File photo of police lights.
Police: Pickup truck swerves, strikes pedestrian before driving off
An Army veteran and his two kids are picking up the pieces after flames tore through the roof...
‘It’s definitely devastating’: Army veteran and his two kids lose belongings in Chesterfield house fire

Latest News

Forecast: AM fog Friday, pleasant afternoon
Forecast: Showers end early Thursday evening, beautiful Friday
Forecast: Showers end early Thursday evening, beautiful Friday
7-day forecast
An overcast afternoon with spotty showers through mid-day
A rainy morning with clouds and spotty showers through mid-afternoon
A rainy morning with clouds and spotty showers through mid-afternoon