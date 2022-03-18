Friday Forecast: Best weather day of the week after some early morning fog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Beautiful, warm weather returns today after some early morning dense fog.

Friday: Morning fog then partly sunny and warm. Spotty shower possible after sunset. Highs in the upper 70s. (Late Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a few showers during the morning. Most areas stay dry but Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon, especially east of I-95. Storms could turn severe. Gusty winds up to 30-40mph possible for a few midday hours. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Spring begins at 11:33am! Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon/evening. Lows near 50, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.