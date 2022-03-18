Fox Elementary teachers move into First Baptist Church ahead of Monday’s first day back

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Teachers at Fox Elementary School were hard at work on Friday, putting the finishing touches on their classrooms at First Baptist Church ahead of the first day of in-person learning on Monday.

Over the last week and a half, teachers, staff, volunteers and parents have been hard at work to return students to a somewhat normalcy.

“Teachers are super excited to see their kids in-person,” Sarah Abubaker, a spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools, said. “The students are really excited to see each other, so it’s really just a buzz right now.”

Abubaker says the church already had plenty of rooms set up as classroom spaces. Still, volunteers came in over the last few days to put together furniture, clean some rooms up and organize the thousands of school supplies that have been donated to Fox.

She says come Monday, students will once again be picked up by RPS buses and served RPS meals.

“We’re really trying to bring back a sense of normalcy for our students, so everything will be RPS,” Abubaker said.

After all this hard work, this new school is still only temporary as work continues to be done at the vacant Clark Springs Elementary for the arrival of Fox students in April.

“As is with any old building or home, you start peeling back layers, and you can always find something,” Abubaker said. “We haven’t had that happen yet, but I say that because any construction project you kind of have to have a little asterisk with, but for right now, Clark Springs is on time.”

Friday night, the Richmond School Board held an emergency meeting where the board voted to renovate the existing Fox Elementary building or demolish it.

“They will make a decision about whether to move forward with permitting for renovation and stabilization, or moving forward with permitting for demolition,” Abubaker said.

The board voted 6-0 in favor of stabilizing and renovating the existing building.

Meanwhile, Richmond Fire is continuing to investigate the fire at Fox Elementary.

Fox students are asked to bring their Chromebooks and workbooks with them on their first day back on Monday.

