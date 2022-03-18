Healthcare Pros
Community rallies behind 4-year-old girl battling rare disorder

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The community is coming together to support one little girl battling a rare disorder.

Lily Carson-Stokes was diagnosed with Champ1, a genetic disorder that causes developmental and verbal delays. She is one of only 110 people in the world diagnosed with the disorder.

Although rare, Lily is bringing more awareness to her battle.

“The last two years, we’ve honored her by wearing purple on Champ1 Awareness Day, just to make our students and community aware of Champ1,” said Dr. Kirk Eggleston, principal at Gayton Elementary School.

“It’s amazing just to see how much she’s grown from being here at school. She’s picked up so many more words just watching her on her communication device is amazing,” Lily’s mother, Ashley Stokes, said.

Inspired by her story, Ironclad Coffee and Eggs Up Grill, located in John Rolfe Commons, is joining the fight one order at a time.

“It is a rare genetic disorder. So, being able to be in the opportunity to spread awareness and also create the opportunity to potentially push research forward - you don’t get opportunities like that a lot,” Madison Stringer, assistant manager at Ironclad Coffee, said.

In honor of Champ1 Awareness Day on Sunday, March 20, a portion of the proceeds from Sunday’s orders will be donated to support champions like Lily.

“She never gives up. She keeps fighting every day, even though she has struggles most children will never face in a lifetime,” Ashley said.

Ashley encourages more people to support finding a cure through the Champ1 Research Foundation.

