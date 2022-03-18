Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Charlottesville woman is hiking the Appalachian trail for a cause

Appalachian Trail
Appalachian Trail(WDBJ 7)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville woman is “Hiking for Homes.”

Starting Friday March 25 from Georgia, Kim Grover will spend about six months hiking the Appalachian trail. She is asking people to make a pledge for every mile she hikes. The money will go to Habitat for Humanity in Charlottesville and The Haven.

These organizations provide shelter and help put roofs over people’s heads.

Grover will document her journey online, on Instagram @hiking_for_homes_apptrail22, and there will even be giveaways for those make a pledge.

“It occurred to me that I was leaving my home and that if things don’t work out I can come back to my home, and there’s so many people that just don’t have that option, and so I wanted to do something to acknowledge that,” Grover said.

If you are interested in making a pledge the form can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Operations conclude in Henrico neighborhood as authorities investigate ‘hazardous materials’
The person was found shot to death inside of a car on the city's northside
Police identify man found shot, killed inside car in Richmond
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
File photo of police lights.
Police: Pickup truck swerves, strikes pedestrian before driving off
SB 591 bill could make CBD products illegal, hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business
Bill could make CBD products illegal; hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business

Latest News

Richmond police vehicle
Police investigate after man found dead near parking lot
Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Operations conclude in Henrico neighborhood as authorities investigate ‘hazardous materials’
Trees lining the streets of Monument Avenue, a historically affluent white neighborhood. Once...
Lawmakers prune equity initiatives from tree canopy bill
Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeated by FGCU, 84-81
A crash on I-95 north caused backups in Richmond on Friday afternoon.
Crash on I-95 near Arthur Ashe Boulevard causes backups