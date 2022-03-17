Healthcare Pros
Women firefighters fight to break gender bias

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Women make up less than 10 percent of the fire service nation wide according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“I remember somebody said you should apply to the fire department. And i was like, why would I want to do that? It’s a bunch of big men,” Deputy Chief Emily Pelliccia said.

Pelliccia is on her 28th year of firefighting. She is one of the small number of women that make up the Charlottesville Fire Department.

“A lot of these public safety jobs event, historically white men, so we thought by doing more publicity and drawing more attention, it might help just plant that seed, and maybe that little kid will go oh, it actually there are women,” Pelliccia said.

Tayah Mack is a newer member of the team who was used to working with all men.

“Being in the recruiting school that i was in being the only woman it was just a little more difficult to explain to others,” A firefighter EMT Mack said.

She says having female co-workers here from the start has been an asset.

“I just feel like I have someone to talk to about the struggles of doing the same job without the same body mechanics as men. So it’s been a lot more helpful to be trained by women who understand my plight of being short and small,” Mack said.

Those body mechanics are one of the biggest misconceptions about women doing this work.

“It is a hard job physically manual labor. So I think of like, I spent a lot of time at the gym, a lot of females are intimidated to go to the gym, because of all the guys in there working out, it’s kind of the same thing. But women are much tougher than they think they are,” Firefighter EMT Maci Thomas said.

There’s more to the job than muscle

“You know, it’s compassion, empathy. Intelligence, i mean, the list of sort of attributes you need to be a good firefighter is far more well rounded,” Pelliccia said.

Charlottesville’s women firefighters hope their social media campaign - and just doing their jobs - will inspire a younger generation.

