Virginia Tech women hoping ‘Five Guys’ All-Americans kickstart March Madness run

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDBJ) - Though there are many standouts on this year’s Virginia Tech women’s basketball squad, it’s no secret that the key cog in the operation is junior center Liz Kitley.

The reigning ACC player of the year, Kitley started her career as a highly-coveted recruit, but Tech head coach Kenny Brooks says she’s already exceeded her lofty expectations.

“I don’t think anybody thought that she would be what she is, and that’s a testament to her hard work,” said Brooks. “I told her, if you meet me halfway, we’ll put every ounce of effort into you to make you great, and she did more than that.”

If Kitley is Tech’s LeBron, then Aisha Sheppard is Dwyane Wade - the fifth-year veteran who went from being one of Brooks’ first VT recruits to breaking the Hokies’ all-time scoring record this season.

“[Sheppard’s] first two years, I was getting recruited here, and I saw what was building and how she was getting better as a player,” said Kitley. “And I could see Coach Brooks really wanted to make the players that he had better, and not just recruit over people all the time, which is what some big schools just do. That’s what they attract, but he really wanted to build a team and I wanted to be a part of that.”

Earlier this season, Brooks said he doesn’t typically go after traditional McDonald’s All-Americans in the recruiting process but, rather, he targets what he calls “Five Guys All-Americans,” because he says his recruits need to be molded from scratch.

“We don’t have that ready-made patty that we can just put on the grill. We have to make it,” said Brooks. “We have to make it, but you have to have kids who want to be made into something like that.”

And with Kitley being named Tech’s first-ever All-American this week, Brooks has gathered the right ingredients for a product that’s been made well-done.

“That’s been our philosophy,” he said. “Go out and get kids who are not a finished product and they’re willing to work. And you get those kind of kids, they exceed your expectations and you have a chance to go out and compete against anyone. Liz is proof. Aisha Sheppard is proof. Georgia Amoore is proof, and those kids have gotten a lot better every year that they’ve been here.”

Virginia Tech is set to face Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in College Park.

