Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia earns recognition for emergency preparedness

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The commonwealth ranked in the top tier of states for emergency preparedness in Trust for America’s Health’s “Ready or Not” study.

The rankings look at a state’s readiness for disaster, whether it’s a virus like COVID-19, a natural disaster or a manmade event. The study shows Virginia, along with 16 other states and D.C. are thought to be the most prepared.

The study looks at things like incident management and public health system comprehensiveness, along with eight other factors.

“Virginia, through the collaboration of its public health agencies through other stakeholders like hospitals and health systems and many other partners, prepare for and actively plan for response to these kinds of situations. No one ever wants these things to happen, but unfortunately, the inevitable reality is these things will happen, so it’s important to be prepared,” said Julian Walker, Vice President of Communications with the Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association.

The study’s authors say the ranking is important to help public health systems know where to look for growth. Walker said he’s pleased with the ranking, but Virginia is always looking to improve.

“It’s another data point that illustrates that we need to be forward thinking and long-range in our planning as it relates to preparing for the inevitability of future challenging situations,” said Walker.

Walker said the commonwealth has earned top recognition for three years. He said the work continues every day to make sure skills and training are sharp.

West Virginia earned the low tier ranking.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Residents told to evacuate, shelter in place due to incident in Henrico neighborhood
Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
The person was found shot to death inside of a car on the city's northside
Police identify man found shot, killed inside car in Richmond
An Army veteran and his two kids are picking up the pieces after flames tore through the roof...
‘It’s definitely devastating’: Army veteran and his two kids lose belongings in Chesterfield house fire

Latest News

Richmond's Jacob Gilyard, top, fights for control of the ball with Iowa's Joe Toussaint in the...
Richmond Spiders defeat Iowa, advance to second round of NCAA tournament
Fans of Longwood University gathered at Upchurch University Center to watch the Lancers take on...
Longwood University fans pack watch party to cheer on basketball teams in NCAA tournament
SB 591 bill could make CBD products illegal, hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business
Bill could make CBD products illegal; hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business
Henrico getting $1 million in federal funding to help build new detox & recovery center
Henrico getting $1 million in federal funding to help build new detox & recovery center
Virginia earns recognition for emergency preparedness
Virginia earns recognition for emergency preparedness