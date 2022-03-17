VCU to play Wake Forest in 2nd round of NIT

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU is gearing up to play in the second round of the NIT Tournament.

The Rams will take on Wake Forest after taking down Towson Wednesday night.

The Demon Deacons won a program record-tying 13 games in the ACC this year and are making their first postseason appearance since making it to the ‘Big Dance’ in 2017.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.