Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VCU to play Wake Forest in 2nd round of NIT

VCU
VCU(Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU is gearing up to play in the second round of the NIT Tournament.

The Rams will take on Wake Forest after taking down Towson Wednesday night.

The Demon Deacons won a program record-tying 13 games in the ACC this year and are making their first postseason appearance since making it to the ‘Big Dance’ in 2017.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
Investigators say the incident happened on Feb. 25
15-year-old taken into custody after sexual assault at Thomas Dale High School
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing
In June 2021, an investigation was launched after deputies learned a corrections officer was...
Deputies: Hanover correctional officer, eight others arrested for distributing drugs to inmates

Latest News

Hokies Football Preview
Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry addresses the media on March 16, 2022.
Pry hopes spring competition changes Hokies’ ‘too willing... to lose’ mindset
Longwood Lancers men's and women's basketball teams.
Former CEO, law firm partner has Longwood hoops on the rise
All eyes are on the NCAA Tournament, but the NIT Tournament got underway Tuesday, including...
VCU takes on Princeton