UVA, VCU move on to second round in NIT

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for UVA and VCU College Basketball fans!

UVA’s men’s team won its first game in the NIT Tournament last night with a score of 60 to 57 over Mississippi State.

We play North Texas in NIT second-round action on Sunday, March 20 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. #GoHoos Posted by Virginia Men's Basketball on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

The Hoos will face North Texas in the second round on March 20.

As for VCU, the Rams will play Wake Forest in round two on March 19.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.