Top city official in Petersburg on administrative leave

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A top city official in Petersburg is on administrative leave.

City Manager Stuart Turille is on leave, but Petersburg is not saying much else about the move.

Mayor Sam Parham said it is a personnel matter, but no other details are available. The city said it was not releasing a statement at this time about Turille being placed on leave.

“At this time, Stuart Turille is on administrative leave in the city and we are dealing with a personnel issue, and council has not made any formal action on anything,” Parham said.

Petersburg City Council unanimously voted on his appointment in May 2021. He started the job in July 2021.

Turille is a Lynchburg native who previously worked in two North Carolina cities as a town manager and town administrator.

He was deputy county administrator in Essex County before coming to Petersburg.

Parham said Deputy City Manager Tangela Innis is working in Turille’s place at this time.

The city council is not scheduled to meet again until April 19. Its last meeting was just two days ago. There is no word if a special session will be called.

