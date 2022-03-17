Healthcare Pros
Thursday Forecast: A rainy morning with clouds and spotty showers through mid-afternoon

Some sun pops out early evening, then a gorgeous Friday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain on and off this morning, with a few thundershowers possible this morning. Beautiful, warm weather returns tomorrow

Thursday: Rain likely, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Tapering to a few showers by mid to late afternoon. Totals up to 3/4″ rain expected. Some late afternoon/early evening sun. Highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s. *Verified* Best weather day of the week.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and WARM with a few showers possible. Thunder is possible as a cold front passes. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Spring begins at 11:33am! Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

