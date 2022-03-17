Healthcare Pros
On This Day: James Madison, ‘Father of the U.S. Constitution,’ born in Virginia

James Madison the "father of the constitution" and man responsible for much of the documents that are the basis for Virginia's government today was known as a quite and cold man to the public.(Library of Virginia)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT
PORT CONWAY, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, March 16, 1751, James Madison was born.

Many think of Montpelier as Madison’s home, but he was actually born about 50 miles away in modern-day King George County, Virginia in a placed called Belle Grove.

The 4th President of the United States was known as a quiet, introverted man with big ideas that led to him being called the Father of the U.S Constitution.

But before he became a political powerhouse, Madison was dealing with his self-described “feebleness of constitution.”

Learn about Madison’s experiences that led him to lead this country with Montpelier senior research historian Hilarie Hicks on NBC12′s history podcast “How We Got Here”:

