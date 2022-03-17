On This Day: James Madison, ‘Father of the U.S. Constitution,’ born in Virginia

PORT CONWAY, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, March 16, 1751, James Madison was born.

Many think of Montpelier as Madison’s home, but he was actually born about 50 miles away in modern-day King George County, Virginia in a placed called Belle Grove.

The 4th President of the United States was known as a quiet, introverted man with big ideas that led to him being called the Father of the U.S Constitution.

But before he became a political powerhouse, Madison was dealing with his self-described “feebleness of constitution.”

Learn about Madison’s experiences that led him to lead this country with Montpelier senior research historian Hilarie Hicks on NBC12′s history podcast “How We Got Here”:

