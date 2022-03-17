Study makes suggestions on what employers can do to help working mothers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After years of pandemic coping, many families feel stressed, overwhelmed, weary and unsure. A new report from researchers at UC Berkeley and UCLA said moms might be feeling it the most, with many at their breaking point.

They’re having to leave their jobs or downshift, working fewer hours, or facing stalled careers. They’re trying to fit in work from home between naps and early mornings or late evenings and taking almost no time for themselves.

Mothers are also shouldering child care as schools or daycares cut resources.

”I have absolutely no time for self-care, like exercising, just due to child care issues at home...Sleep is a luxury for sure these days,” mother Katie said.

”Forced to permanently work from home. I’ve lost the ability to get a break from my home life and feel like something other than a mom. I love being a mom, but my job gave me that outlet - that is not quite the same now. Also, I miss hanging out with friends. Even with kids around, we don’t get to do that much anymore,” mother Christina said.

The study did come with some suggestions for employers to continue providing increased opportunities for remote work and flexible schedules. Encourage greater uptake of parental leave resources, particularly for working fathers - give them more time to help at home.

The study also suggested employers implement policies and practices that enable working parents to provide quality care for their children, including additional PTO, which doesn’t take away from vacation days when childcare is unavailable.

It suggested employers also provide mental health support and combat discrimination against moms in the workplace.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.