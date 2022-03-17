Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Scammers steal millions of taxpayer dollars in fraudulent unemployment claims

By Emily Harrison
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unemployment fraud is an ongoing and growing issue for Virginia, especially since the start of the pandemic. However, Virginia’s top law enforcement agency is stepping in to take on unemployment insurance fraud.

In an investigative report by NBC4, experts said more than $100 million dollars of taxpayer money was paid out to fraudsters since the start of the pandemic.

That number is significantly higher when looking across the country as more than $87 billion was likely to to “improper payment” with fraud being a significant portion of that during the pandemic.

To stop this, Virginia’s Economic Commission and the Attorney General’s office are teaming up to handle unemployment claims filed during the pandemic. Specifically, they will target those that are unpaid and pending.

The VEC said they have seen a 400% increase in unemployment insurance fraud in the past 24 months.

Together with the Attorney General’s office they will work through the massive backlog of claims and determine which ones are fraudulent. Already, officials said they have brought the number down from 25,000 claims to below 9,000.

A spokesperson for the VEC said they are looking forward to this working relationship and hope it will deter any more people from filing fraudulent claims.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
An Army veteran and his two kids are picking up the pieces after flames tore through the roof...
‘It’s definitely devastating’: Army veteran and his two kids lose belongings in Chesterfield house fire
Police responded to Minefree Street early Wednesday morning
Police: Two women have non-life-threatening injuries following shooting on Minefee Street
Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing

Latest News

Zach DiPaolo's first season on American Ninja Warrior
Richmond man returns to American Ninja Warrior for his second season
Attorney General, VEC crack down on unemployment insurance fraud
Attorney General, VEC crack down on unemployment insurance fraud
Court documents show Mejia arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston, Virginia, on Dec....
Ex-Virginia man sentenced for role in drug-related death
At 12:47 p.m. on March 16, crews responded to the report of a structure fire on Buckland Road.
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Spotsylvania house fire