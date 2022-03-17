Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impacting Virginia farmers

(FILE)
(FILE)(KFYR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The war in Ukraine is disrupting exports and supply chains, causing massive effects on farmers.

Exports such as grain and production of oilseeds, fertilizer, and petroleum are being disrupted by Russia’s military invading its neighbor. The Virginia Farm Bureau says this is creating a lot of volatility for farmers in the commonwealth.

“It’s going to take a long time to figure out what these implications are even if the conflict on the ground, the fighting on the ground, ended today or if it goes for however long,” Robert Harper with VFB said. “No one knows, obviously, but the repercussions of this are going to be felt everywhere.”

Ukraine is the world’s largest exporter of sunflower seeds and other sunflower products. That trade is also taking a hit due to the military assault of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Residents told to evacuate, shelter in place due to incident in Henrico neighborhood
Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
The person was found shot to death inside of a car on the city's northside
Police identify man found shot, killed inside car in Richmond
An Army veteran and his two kids are picking up the pieces after flames tore through the roof...
‘It’s definitely devastating’: Army veteran and his two kids lose belongings in Chesterfield house fire

Latest News

Richmond's Jacob Gilyard, top, fights for control of the ball with Iowa's Joe Toussaint in the...
Richmond Spiders defeat Iowa, advance to second round of NCAA tournament
SB 591 bill could make CBD products illegal, hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business
Bill could make CBD products illegal; hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business
Henrico getting $1 million in federal funding to help build new detox & recovery center
Henrico getting $1 million in federal funding to help build new detox & recovery center
Virginia earns recognition for emergency preparedness
Virginia earns recognition for emergency preparedness
Henrico County's Detox & Recovery Center is getting help on the federal level when it comes to...
Henrico getting $1 million in federal funding to help build new detox & recovery center