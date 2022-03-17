RPS Board, City Council to discuss new George Wythe High School next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond school leaders are set to meet with city council next week to discuss a new George Wythe High School.

There’s been a lot of back and forth between the city and the school board over the construction of the new high school, specifically on funding.

In December, city council hit the brakes on a decision to give RPS $7 million to build George Wythe.

Then in February, Superintendent Jason Kamras said a contract for the design of the school is ready to go, as soon as the funding differences are resolved.

The meeting is scheduled for March 22.

