Richmond police search for missing man with medical condition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a missing man with a medical condition.

Joseph Domino, 33, was reported missing by family after being last seen leaving his home along South 20th Street on March 9 around 9 a.m.

Police said he might be on a black and silver Mongoose men’s bicycle.

Officials said Domino suffers from a medical condition, and there is a concern for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at (804) 646-5984 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

