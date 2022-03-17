Healthcare Pros
Richmond police search for missing man with medical condition

Joseph Domino
Joseph Domino(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a missing man with a medical condition.

Joseph Domino, 33, was reported missing by family after being last seen leaving his home along South 20th Street on March 9 around 9 a.m.

Police said he might be on a black and silver Mongoose men’s bicycle.

Officials said Domino suffers from a medical condition, and there is a concern for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at (804) 646-5984 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

