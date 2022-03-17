Healthcare Pros
Richmond man returns to American Ninja Warrior for his second season

By Terrance Dixon
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man will return for his second season on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.

Zach DiPaolo made it to the show last year but fell just short of success before the semi-finals.

“To not advance to the semi-finals it crushed me. The overpass took me out which is a moving lache bar on the trolley where I got there too fast and I had to take an extra pump and it stops at 9 ft. I had never did a 9 foot la shay before and there hadn’t been a 9 ft. lache on the show before,” said second-year contestant, Zach DiPaolo.

When DiPaolo didn’t win American Ninja Warrior in 2021, he said he knew this setback would be his setup for even greater success.

“After that, I used to fuel preparing and working harder than ever, harder than I think if I had advanced to semi-finals a little easier,” said DiPaolo.

Training countless days, DiPaolo awaited his chance at redemption.

“When I knew for sure again that I was going to be on the show again, I freaked out,” said DiPaolo.

The ‘Cloud 9′ feeling was short-lived as this competitor says he remembered the feeling of failure.

“A lot of feelings associated with this. I have some deep pain some deep pain some deep pride,” said DiPaolo.

Pouring his all into this year’s competition. DiPaolo is now 15 pounds lighter and is taking everything he’s learned from the show and applying it to his training.

“I’ve literally changed my body. I’ve driven to North Carolina 3 hours away, every week,” said. DiPaolo. “I had the passion and the heart last year, now I have the finesse and technique and body type as well.”

However, as much the show is physical, it’s also mental. DiPaolo says last season he was just so excited to be on the show that he ignored some key advice from his coaches.

“It was a lot of pressure all at once and I don’t want to say I blacked out but I just went to what I thought would work because it was something I was more conformable with,” said DiPaolo.

Now for his sophomore season, DiPaolo says he’ll be taking more advice from his coach and be a more calmer version of himself and hopefully that’ll make the difference.

“If I hit that buzzer I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m going to erupt like a volcano, throw out a noise sound, and lose it on national television,” said DiPaolo.

DiPaolo competes Monday in San Antonio, TX but the actual show doesn’t return to NBC until early June. So we’ll have to wait a few months to see how he does.

