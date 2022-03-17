Healthcare Pros
Residents told to evacuate, shelter in place due to incident in Henrico neighborhood

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police, Henrico Fire, the FBI and Explosive Ordnance Disposal officials are on the scene of an incident in the Westham neighborhood.

Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.

This comes after officers were called to the 9600 block of South Mill Road for an alleged domestic situation on Wednesday. Two people were arrested, Sydney Crow and Michael Hardy, both of Henrico. The two have ties to the home on South Mill.

On Thursday, officers went to a home in the area of 7200 Durwood Crescent to conduct a search warrant/

While executing the search warrant, officers left the home in fear for their safety and others in the neighborhood, police said.

Henrico police said it is an explosive ordnance device situation.

Authorities were expected to remain the scene through the evening.

The following roads are closed:

  • Ridge Top Road at Patterson Avenue
  • Horsepen Road at Patterson Avenue
  • Durwood Crescent at Horsepen Road
  • Ridge Top Road at Devon Road

Drivers should use alternate routes.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

