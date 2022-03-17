Healthcare Pros
Advertisement

Police: Pickup truck swerves, strikes pedestrian before driving off

File photo of police lights.(Canva)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland police are investigating a hit-and-run where they say the driver swerved and hit the pedestrian.

On March 16, just before 6 p.m., police were called to the crash on North Washington Highway, south of Vitamin Shoppe Way.

“An investigation determined that the pedestrian was walking north on North Washington Highway on the east side of the roadway when a pickup truck swerved and struck the pedestrian with the passenger side mirror of the truck,” police said.

The pickup truck driver did not stop and continued on North Washington Highway.

The truck is described as being silver and missing the passenger side mirror following the crash.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Send it to 12 here.

