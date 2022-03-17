Healthcare Pros
ODU launching first four-year Manufacturing Engineering Technology Degree in Virginia

Old Dominion University
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Old Dominion University announced Thursday it will launch the state’s first four-year Manufacturing Engineering Technology Degree at its Norfolk campus and at a satellite site at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, in Danville.

The new program will be part of the Batten College of Engineering and Technology Engineering and Technology Department.

IALR will host third- and fourth-year undergraduate level classes for the Manufacturing Engineering Technology bachelor’s degree program of ODU on its Danville campus. The classes will be offered in person, remote or hybrid.

Students in Southern Virginia can also enter the program in different ways, including community colleges; the Academy for Engineering and Technology resourced by IALR; career and technical dual-enrollment programs; and incumbent workers.

“This partnership reinforces Old Dominion University’s commitment to workforce development and leadership in the maritime industry,” said ODU President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. “Students across Virginia will be able to gain the necessary skills to fill essential defense jobs, aligning talent with opportunity.”

