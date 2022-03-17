Healthcare Pros
News to Know for March 17: Fatal shooting in Richmond’s northside; Youngkin’s gas tax; Rainy morning

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside a car in Richmond's...
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have some breaking news on this St. Patrick’s Day. Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the city’s northside. Let’s get into the details of this shooting, and our other top headlines.

Man Found Shot & Killed In Car

The person was found shot to death inside of a car on the city's northside
At 2:32 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of West Brookland Park Boulevard for the report of random gunfire.

Once on scene, police found a man inside a parked vehicle unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Heads Up Morning Commuters!

The street will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Grace Street to Broad Street...
Starting today, Ninth Street will be closed from Grace to East Broad.

That’s because of construction on the new General Assembly building and a parking deck.

The block will be closed for the next month - so prepare for detours and delays if you head that way.

GOOD NEWS!

(WENDELL FRANKS)

Looks like the latest gas prices are continuing to slowly come back down!

The national average is down another two cents to $4.28 a gallon.

Virginia’s average is down three cents to $4.16, while Richmond is down five cents to $4.10.

Gov. Youngkin’s Response To Pain At The Pump

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced plans to suspend the entire gas tax for three months to help give Virginians a break while gas prices soar.

Governor Youngkin says he wants those prices to come down even more.

He’s calling for A three-month suspension of the state’s gas tax - which would take another 26 cents off of each gallon of gas.

“We’ve got this moment where Virginia families have seen nothing but prices go up everywhere they are and we can cut taxes right now get them back down and we must get that done,” Gov. Youngkin said.

The suspension is expected to cost about $400 million dollars, but Youngkin says it is worth the investment.

Lawmakers would have to agree to it.

The governor plans to pitch his idea during the upcoming special session.

A date has not been set for that yet.

It’s Going To Be A Rainy St. Patty’s Day

Looks like St. Paddy’s Day luck won’t hit us this morning as we expect rain on and off!

However, the good news is that the beautiful and warm weather will return tomorrow!

This afternoon will be sunny with some tapering showers and highs in the upper 50s.

Final Thought

“The best luck of all is the luck you make for yourself.” – Douglas Macarthur

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

