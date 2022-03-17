Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges

MIDDLESEX Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple child pornography charges.

Daniel Garith Ebinger, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of internet solicitation of a minor, one count of possession of child pornography, first offense, and nine counts of possession of child pornography, second or subsequent offense.

Ebinger was sentenced to seven years in prison with an additional 98 years suspended.

“I am proud of my team for successfully prosecuting this case and ensuring that justice was served. The Office of the Attorney General has no tolerance for crimes against children and will not stop prosecuting these cases to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The charges stemmed from an investigation in 2019 after investigators found “an individual had uploaded child pornography to various internet accounts and solicited sexually explicit images online from minors on multiple occasions between 2014 and 2019.”

An undercover detective posed at a 15-year-old girl online, and prosecutors say that after Ebinger found out about her age, he continued to engage in sexually charged conversation with the child.

Following a search warrant and forensic examination, officials said approximately 200 images of child pornography were found on electronic devices.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.