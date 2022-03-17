Healthcare Pros
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Spotsylvania house fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a house fire in Spotsylvania County claimed the life of one man.

At 12:47 p.m. on March 16, crews responded to the report of a structure fire on Buckland Road.

Once on scene, crews found a single-story ranch-style house that was 90% engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, and crews began a search for one of the occupants that were reported to still be in the home.

One of the occupants was found dead in the home, and the other occupant sustained minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries in the course of extinguishing the fire. That firefighter was taken to the hospital and later released.

The cause and origin of the fire have not yet been determined.

