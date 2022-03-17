Man killed, 2 others hurt in Spotsylvania house fire

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a house fire in Spotsylvania County claimed the life of one man.

Today at 12:47pm, our crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Buckland Road. The first units... Posted by Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

At 12:47 p.m. on March 16, crews responded to the report of a structure fire on Buckland Road.

Once on scene, crews found a single-story ranch-style house that was 90% engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, and crews began a search for one of the occupants that were reported to still be in the home.

One of the occupants was found dead in the home, and the other occupant sustained minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries in the course of extinguishing the fire. That firefighter was taken to the hospital and later released.

The cause and origin of the fire have not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.