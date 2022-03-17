Man found shot, killed inside car on West Brookland Park Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation in Richmond is underway after a person was found shot and killed inside a car on the city’s northside overnight.

At 2:32 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of West Brookland Park Boulevard for the report of random gunfire.

Once on scene, police found a man inside a parked vehicle unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.