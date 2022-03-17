Healthcare Pros
Man found shot, killed inside car on West Brookland Park Boulevard

The person was found shot to death inside of a car on the city's northside
(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation in Richmond is underway after a person was found shot and killed inside a car on the city’s northside overnight.

At 2:32 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of West Brookland Park Boulevard for the report of random gunfire.

Once on scene, police found a man inside a parked vehicle unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

