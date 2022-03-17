Longwood urges UVA fans to cheer for Lancers

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - This is Longwood’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and the university is pulling for UVA fans to help cheer them on.

University of Virginia fans—need a team for this year's NCAA Tournament? Here are 10 REASONS WHY it should be the... Posted by Longwood University on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Longwood posted on Facebook the ten reasons why UVA fans should adopt the Lancers as their March Madness team.

Here are some of them:

Both Longwood’s basketball coach and president graduated from UVA School of Law

Farmville is a great college town like Charlottesville but with way less traffic

They both have a rotunda

They were both founded in the 1800s

Longwood’s men’s basketball team will play Tennessee at 2:45 p.m., while the women’s basketball team will face off in a “play-in” game with fellow 16 seed Mount St. Mary’s at 7:00 p.m.

