Longwood urges UVA fans to cheer for Lancers
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - This is Longwood’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and the university is pulling for UVA fans to help cheer them on.
Longwood posted on Facebook the ten reasons why UVA fans should adopt the Lancers as their March Madness team.
Here are some of them:
- Both Longwood’s basketball coach and president graduated from UVA School of Law
- Farmville is a great college town like Charlottesville but with way less traffic
- They both have a rotunda
- They were both founded in the 1800s
Longwood’s men’s basketball team will play Tennessee at 2:45 p.m., while the women’s basketball team will face off in a “play-in” game with fellow 16 seed Mount St. Mary’s at 7:00 p.m.
