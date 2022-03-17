Longwood University fans pack watch party to cheer on basketball teams in NCAA tournament

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - As the Longwood University Men’s Basketball Team hit the court for their first NCAA Tournament appearance on Thursday afternoon, dozens of fans cheered on their team inside Upchurch University Center at Longwood University in Farmville.

Dozens of students, faculty and staff wore their Longwood University shirts and packed the stands to watch the Longwood Lancers take on the Tennessee Vols.

Consuelo Alvarez waves a Longwood University flag during the men's basketball game against the Tennessee Vols on Thursday. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Consuelo Alvarez, a faculty member at Longwood University, showed up to the watch party with her Lancer flags to support the men’s and women’s basketball teams in their historic March Madness tickets.

“We earned it because it has been a long road,” she said. This is something that doesn’t happen from last night into today. It happens because there has been work by many, many along the way not only by administrators in the university but also the athletic department.”

The results were not what Longwood University fans expected, as the Tennessee Vols won 88-56.

However, students like Amari Jordan and Denae White are proud of the Lancers and their work to make it to the national bracket.

“I’m a little upset, but we’re very proud of our Lancers for making it this far,” said Jordan.

“It was very stressful, but we love them,” said White.

Fans cheered on the Longwood Lancers during their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

The Cinderella story isn’t over for Longwood University as the women’s basketball team prepares to take on Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday night.

The Town of Farmville was filled with messages of Lancer Pride before Thursday’s big games on windows and storefronts to cheer on the teams.

The Town of Farmville had signs up supporting the Longwood Lancers on their journey to the NCAA Tournament. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Businesses, including the Brew House, were also preparing for Thursday’s games.

“The town is in an uproar about it,” said Amberly Eells. “It’s historic that both teams have made it to March Madness.”

Eells said their restaurant was geared up and ready for the crowds to watch the games and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s brought the community together more than usual,” she said.

Town of Farmville Mayor David Whitus, an alumnus of Longwood University, was also ready for the big games.

“We have seen so much excitement and Lancer Pride,” said Whitus.

Win or lose, Whitus said, seeing the Longwood Lancers on the national stage is a moment he’ll never forget.

“It is just breathtaking to see Longwood and Farmville scrolling across the screen on the national stage,” he said. “I think the entire community sees and feels that enthusiasm.”

The Longwood Women’s Basketball Team will face Mount St. Mary’s at 7 p.m.

