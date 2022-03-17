Kings Dominion hosting job fair Saturday

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - If you want to make some extra cash this summer, Kings Dominion is hiring.

The park will host a job fair on March 19 to fill thousands of positions.

There will be immediate interviews, and on-the-spot job offers at the amusement park’s Human Resources offices from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Positions are available in food and beverage, security, aquatics and park services.

