Kings Dominion hosting job fair Saturday

Kings Dominion
Kings Dominion
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - If you want to make some extra cash this summer, Kings Dominion is hiring.

The park will host a job fair on March 19 to fill thousands of positions.

There will be immediate interviews, and on-the-spot job offers at the amusement park’s Human Resources offices from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Positions are available in food and beverage, security, aquatics and park services.

For more information on positions available and to apply, click here.

