Hawaii gas prices soar to record highs as Honolulu average regular tops $5 a gallon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu average regular gasoline rose more than 4 cents Wednesday night, to reach $5.025 per gallon, based on AAA daily price research. It is, for Hawaii’s biggest city, a new record.

AAA reported average regular at $5.184 in Hilo, $5.259 in Kahului, and $5.307 in Lihue — all up 2 or 3 cents from the day before.

Molokai resident Kathy Tancayo photographed a Kaunakakai gas station sign posting a price of $5.88. Gas prices are routinely higher than the AAA averages on Molokai and Lanai, and in other remote parts of the state.

Average Honolulu regular was $4.415 a month ago and $3.441 a year ago.

Gas prices in Hawaii are driven by many factors including the state’s high real estate prices and the cost of shipping fuel by barge to other islands after refining at the Par Pacific refinery on Oahu.

In ordinary times it is typical for crude oil price trends to affect retail prices 60 days out. In the current situation, affected by OPEC production constraints, COVID factory closures in China, and supply disruptions stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, crude prices have driven gas prices in a shorter timeline.

Crude oil topped $130 a barrel last week, plunged to $94 a barrel this week, and rose to $102 a barrel this morning, based on West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark crude.

