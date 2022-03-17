Healthcare Pros
Hampton University offers free room, board, tuition to over 50 students in Ukraine

Hampton University
Hampton University(Source: WAVY/CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hampton University is offering free room, board and tuition to Ukrainian and international students studying in Ukraine who were displaced by the ongoing war.

University President Dr. William Harvey made the announcement Wednesday evening, saying 50 to 100 students currently in Ukraine can continue their education - free of charge - at Hampton this summer.

“The collective Hampton University faculty, staff and students are heart-broken because the war-torn country of Ukraine must deal with atrocities like the bombing of maternity wards, hospitals and other civilian areas,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey. “I think this partnership is something that can be beneficial to a great number of students and families.  My entire career has been focused on helping people to achieve and meet their goals.”

The students would have the option to stay at HU for regular tuition and fees once the summer semester is over.

For more information, click here.

