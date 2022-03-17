Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Federal funding for COVID-19 tests, treatment, and vaccines drying up

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Congress failed to pass coronavirus funding in its latest government spending bill. Now, the White House is warning that next week it will have to pull back on covering COVID-19 tests, vaccines, and treatment.

UVA Health doctors say this could hurt us down the road.

“The idea of living with covid, I think, really is predicated on the idea that we can get a lot of people vaccinated, a lot of people tested, and then people treated if they need that treatment,” Doctor Patrick Jackson with UVA Health said Thursday, March 17.

Missing COVID-19 funding could get tricky, especially for the uninsured.

“The essential thing is that these treatments can make a big difference and the outcomes especially for the most vulnerable people, but the treatments are only effective given very early on after the onset of symptoms,” Dr. Jackson said.

If the funding does not come through and supplies run short, providers could find themselves between health and healthcare.

“We’re going to have to make some difficult choices about who’s able to access those medications,” Jackson said.

Congress has tried to get more COVID-19 funding passed, but have run into some difficulties.

“We need to do it because we certainly can’t take for granted that this is all in the rearview mirror,” U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said.

Sen. Kaine says Congress is trying to pass more coronavirus relief, but not everyone can agree on how much.

“We want to provide funding, we’re ready to provide funding, we just want to get some answers about what is our stockpile of vaccines? What is our stockpile of testing? What is our stockpile of treatments?” the senator said.

Dr. Jackson says the funding is also important for future research.

“If we have to cut back on those clinical trials, that means more delays in finding better treatments for COVID-19, and that could really set us back substantially,” the doctor said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Residents told to evacuate, shelter in place due to incident in Henrico neighborhood
Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
The person was found shot to death inside of a car on the city's northside
Police identify man found shot, killed inside car in Richmond
An Army veteran and his two kids are picking up the pieces after flames tore through the roof...
‘It’s definitely devastating’: Army veteran and his two kids lose belongings in Chesterfield house fire

Latest News

SB 591 bill could make CBD products illegal, hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business
Bill could make CBD products illegal; hemp stores, farmers at risk of losing business
Henrico getting $1 million in federal funding to help build new detox & recovery center
Henrico getting $1 million in federal funding to help build new detox & recovery center
Virginia earns recognition for emergency preparedness
Virginia earns recognition for emergency preparedness
Henrico County's Detox & Recovery Center is getting help on the federal level when it comes to...
Henrico getting $1 million in federal funding to help build new detox & recovery center
Richmond upsets Iowa in first round
Richmond upsets Iowa in first round