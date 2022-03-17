Healthcare Pros
Fans pack Robins Center to watch Spiders take on Iowa

By Simone Cuccurullo
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students, staff and alumni packed into the Robins Center on the campus of the University of Richmond on Thursday.

Crowds are excited to cheer on the 12 seed Richmond Spiders as they take on 5 seed Iowa at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The Spiders’ last tournament appearance was in 2011 when they made a run to the sweet 16.

Richmond Junior Tyler Burton is expected to be a crucial player for Richmond. Six-foot-seven Burton averages 16.3 points per game.

Richmond will have to play strong defense against Iowa’s sophomore Keegan Murray who averages 23.6 points per game.

The Spiders will rely on their group of seniors to lead the team under the coaching of Chris Mooney.

The tip-off was at 3:10 p.m.

