Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ex-Virginia man sentenced for role in drug-related death

Court documents show Mejia arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston, Virginia, on Dec....
Court documents show Mejia arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston, Virginia, on Dec. 12, 2011.(Storyblocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Prosecutors say a former resident of Virginia has been sentenced to prison for his part in a drug-related murder in 2011.

U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber said in a news release that 55-year-old Saul Pacheco Mejia was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison.

Court documents show Mejia arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston, Virginia, on Dec. 12, 2011.

Mejia and two associates arrived at an apartment expecting a deal, but their customer tried to steal the cocaine and flee. Mejia’s associates chased, shot, and killed the man. Mejia didn’t have a gun, but knew his associates did.

He was arrested in 2019 in Texas and pleaded guilty last year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
An Army veteran and his two kids are picking up the pieces after flames tore through the roof...
‘It’s definitely devastating’: Army veteran and his two kids lose belongings in Chesterfield house fire
Police responded to Minefree Street early Wednesday morning
Police: Two women have non-life-threatening injuries following shooting on Minefee Street
Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing

Latest News

Zach DiPaolo's first season on American Ninja Warrior
Richmond man returns to American Ninja Warrior for his second season
On Thursday the VEC held a news briefing to discuss the launch of a third federal unemployment...
Scammers steal millions of taxpayer dollars in fraudulent unemployment claims
At 12:47 p.m. on March 16, crews responded to the report of a structure fire on Buckland Road.
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Spotsylvania house fire
Entrance to the Henrico indoor sports complex (Source: Henrico Co. Govt.)
Construction continues at new sports complex at Virginia Center Commons