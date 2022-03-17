Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor

The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album...
The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album charts.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a new interview with “Variety” that she was having contractions while she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the movie’s soundtrack.

It’s not likely she was in the hospital at the time, but her daughter was born the very next day.

The “Encanto” soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s album charts.

It also spawned the single, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which stayed in the No. 1 slot on the pop charts for five weeks.

It’s the best performance of any Disney song since “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” in 1993.

Beatriz also performs vocals for her character Mirabel Madrigal on that song.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing
Police responded to Minefree Street early Wednesday morning
Police: Two women have non-life-threatening injuries following shooting on Minefee Street
Hanover Fire-EMS crews responded to the 11100 block Holly Berry Road
Hanover house total loss following fire

Latest News

Amazon is acquiring Hollywood studio MGM.
Amazon closes $8.5B deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 doctors killed in dental office shooting in Texas
President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Report: Russian court extends Brittney Griner’s arrest until May 19
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater