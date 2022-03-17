Couple wanted in connection to Massachusetts murder arrested in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A couple wanted in connection to a murder in Massachusetts was arrested in Chesterfield.

Brockton, Massachusetts officials said Brima Koroma, 24, of Boston, was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.

While investigating, authorities got arrest warrants for Brendan Fernandes, 33, of Brockton, and Destiny A. Fontes Silie, 25, of Warwick, Rhode Island.

The pair were last seen driving away from the shooting together.

Virginia State Police stopped the couple in Chesterfield and placed them under arrest.

Police said they would face a rendition process in Virginia before returning to Massachusetts, where Fernandes will be arraigned on a murder charge, and Silie will be charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

