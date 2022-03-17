Construction continues at new sports complex at Virginia Center Commons

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - There are new updates on the new construction of a new indoor sports facility and convocation center at Virginia Center Commons.

The large steel beams have arrived as construction moves forward on the facility.

It will feature space for up to 12 regulation NCAA basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts, plus a 4,500-seat arena.

The county is hoping to have the complex complete this summer.

