Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Construction continues at new sports complex at Virginia Center Commons

Entrance to the Henrico indoor sports complex (Source: Henrico Co. Govt.)
Entrance to the Henrico indoor sports complex (Source: Henrico Co. Govt.)(Henrico County Govt.)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - There are new updates on the new construction of a new indoor sports facility and convocation center at Virginia Center Commons.

Demolition begins at Virginia Center Commons for indoor sports facility

The large steel beams have arrived as construction moves forward on the facility.

It will feature space for up to 12 regulation NCAA basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts, plus a 4,500-seat arena.

The county is hoping to have the complex complete this summer.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
An Army veteran and his two kids are picking up the pieces after flames tore through the roof...
‘It’s definitely devastating’: Army veteran and his two kids lose belongings in Chesterfield house fire
Police responded to Minefree Street early Wednesday morning
Police: Two women have non-life-threatening injuries following shooting on Minefee Street
Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing

Latest News

Zach DiPaolo's first season on American Ninja Warrior
Richmond man returns to American Ninja Warrior for his second season
On Thursday the VEC held a news briefing to discuss the launch of a third federal unemployment...
Scammers steal millions of taxpayer dollars in fraudulent unemployment claims
Court documents show Mejia arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston, Virginia, on Dec....
Ex-Virginia man sentenced for role in drug-related death
At 12:47 p.m. on March 16, crews responded to the report of a structure fire on Buckland Road.
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Spotsylvania house fire