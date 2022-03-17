Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County Animal Services in need of blanket, towel donations

If you would like to help wash any of the dirty towels from the shelter, you can pick up loads after noon Thursday.(pexels.com)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Right now, Chesterfield County Animal Services needs your help!

‼️ Towels and Blankets Needed! ‼️ We need your help! Our commercial washer is currently broken and we have a long...

Posted by Chesterfield County Animal Services on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

The shelter’s commercial washer is broken and won’t be fixed for a while, so laundry is piling up.

The shelter says it will soon run out of bedding for the animals, so it is asking for donations of towels and blankets.

They can be used towels, as long as they are clean, and they can be dropped off at any time.

If you would like to help wash any of the dirty towels from the shelter, you can pick up loads after noon Thursday.

