Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital....
Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus.

Fort Lauderdale police say the shooting occurred Thursday on a Broward County Transit bus just outside police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting.

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.

Officials say three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car.

Police said the shooter was in custody and didn’t believe there was any further threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
Historically, La Niña results in warmer temperatures across much of the U.S. during the spring...
A look at what La Niña could mean for central Virginia weather this spring
An Army veteran and his two kids are picking up the pieces after flames tore through the roof...
‘It’s definitely devastating’: Army veteran and his two kids lose belongings in Chesterfield house fire
Police responded to Minefree Street early Wednesday morning
Police: Two women have non-life-threatening injuries following shooting on Minefee Street
Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing

Latest News

Henrico County's Detox & Recovery Center is getting help on the federal level when it comes to...
Henrico getting $1 million in federal funding to help build new detox & recovery center
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Police said residents are being notified to evacuate or told to shelter in place.
Residents told to evacuate, shelter in place due to incident in Henrico neighborhood
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office...
LIVE: Biden hosts White House St. Patrick’s Day event
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Texas crash victims included new students just branching out