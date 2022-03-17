Healthcare Pros
15 new Richmond Police Officers sworn in

The new officers were sworn in on Thursday.
The new officers were sworn in on Thursday.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While Richmond police continue to deal with shortages, 15 men and women officially joined the ranks Thursday morning.

The recruits received their badges and were commissioned as Richmond Police Officers.

It took eight months of training for them to get to this day, with none of it being easy.

“This was the toughest challenge I faced in my life. It’s close to being a college athlete. You get PT every day; you got to study. The instructors are tough on you. They make you earn the badge,” new RPD Officer Judah Fleury said.

The recruits include a former teacher and a former international basketball player.

