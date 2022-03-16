Wednesday Forecast: Warm and Pleasant with rain tonight/tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm again on today, with rain on the way this evening through early afternoon tomorrow

Wednesday: Partly Sunny this morning with Increasing clouds this afternoon. Warm with a few evening showers. Highs near 70. (Dry during the day with Evening Rain Chance close to 100%)

Thursday: Rain likely, especially during the morning/midday. Tapering to a few showers in the early afternoon with some clearing 4-7pm. Total of 1/4 to 3/4″ rain expected. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Friday: Partly sunny and warm. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. Best weather day of the week.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with some areas of light rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Spring begins at 11:33am! Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

