VCU takes on Princeton

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All eyes are on the NCAA Tournament, but the NIT Tournament got underway Tuesday, including hometown VCU.

The Rams took on Princeton at the Siegel Center.

The Rams outlasted the Tigers, winning 90 to 79.

VCU moves on to play the winner of Wake Forest and Towson.

They’re set to tip-off Wednesday at 7 p.m.

