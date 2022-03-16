Va. Dept. of Veterans Services to host ceremony for Virginia Women Veterans Week
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will host a ceremony to kick off Virginia Women Veterans Week in Richmond.
The ceremony will be held outside at the Virginia War Memorial on March 21.
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears will be the keynote speaker and help give women veterans commemorative Virginia Women Veterans Lead The Way lapel pins.
There will be a roundtable following the ceremony at 12:30 p.m.
Virginia Women Veterans Week is March 20 through the 26.
