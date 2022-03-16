Healthcare Pros
Two people hurt in shooting on Minefee Street

Police responded to Minefree Street early Wednesday morning(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are responding to a shooting on the city’s southside Wednesday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired, and two people have suffered non-fatal injuries and are seeking medical attention.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

