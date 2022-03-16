Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

St. Jude Dream Home giveaway begins | Get your tickets now

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research)
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research)(PRNewswire)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news! NBC12′s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has officially begun!

Every ticket will go a long way in helping children going through treatment at St. Jude Children’s Hospital and their families.

If you get a ticket Wednesday, you could also win a $10,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation, a brand new 2022 car from Whitten Brothers, or a $5,000 Closet Factory gift card.

For more information, or to get your ticket click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Driver jumps off bridge into James River following crash on Rt. 288
Investigators say the incident happened on Feb. 25
15-year-old taken into custody after sexual assault at Thomas Dale High School
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
In June 2021, an investigation was launched after deputies learned a corrections officer was...
Deputies: Hanover correctional officer, eight others arrested for distributing drugs to inmates
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station

Latest News

St Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Groundbreaking for Dream Home
St Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Groundbreaking for Dream Home
Groundbreaking for next Dream Home
Groundbreaking for next Dream Home
The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home in Henrico, Virginia.
Winner visits St. Jude Dream Home for the first time
76-year-old Dinwiddie man wins 2020 St. Jude Dream Home
76-year-old Dinwiddie man wins 2020 St. Jude Dream Home