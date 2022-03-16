Healthcare Pros
Sleep experts weigh in on effects of Daylight Saving Time as lawmakers consider making it permanent

A clock
A clock(Dakota News Now)
By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Getting the recommended eight hours of sleep becomes even more challenging this time with Daylight Saving Time.

However, this week the United States Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act to allow states to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

According to a poll, 63 percent of Americans want to stop the bi-annual practice of changing time.

A doctor with the Virginia Sleep and TMJ Therapy said there are risks with making the time change permanent.

“There’s pros and cons with going to one set time - Daylight Saving Time - because one of the issues, which we’ve been dealing with for a number of years, is the time that children go to school in the morning, and then whether children are going to school in the dark or not,” Dr. Frank Angus said.

The likelihood of the Sunshine Protection Act passing the United States House is still to be determined.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is also asking Virginians to take a survey on how they feel about the time change before making a decision. You can take the survey here.

