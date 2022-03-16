Richmond NAACP push for changes to mayor’s proposed police reform legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just one day after Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled his proposal for a long-awaited civilian review board, the Richmond NAACP pushed back with its own recommendations for what that review board needs to accomplish. They want their voices heard before the city council discusses it later this month.

“We’re not anti-police, but in the climate that we’re in because of all that is going on in the country, we do believe that we need to put some other mechanisms in place so that there are some checks and balances in place,” said Chapter president J.J. Minor.

Minor says the review board must consistently be adequately funded among the top recommendations.

Under the mayor’s recommendation, the CRB would be maintained with a budget of just over $204,000, of which its seven members would receive a 1,200 stipend for their efforts. Minor says that’s not enough.

“$1,200 as an annual stipend, I think we as Richmonders can do better than that,” Minor said. “The civilian review board should have the power to conduct hearings, should have subpoena power, and should not be housed in the Richmond Police Department.”

The branch’s other suggestions include the following:

Must be independent and have the power to conduct hearings.

Subpoena witnesses report findings and recommendations to the public.

The civilian review board should not be housed in police headquarters.

Independently investigate issue findings on complaints.

Spot problem policies and provide a forum for developing policies.

Review Board must have complete access to police witnesses and documents through the legal mandate and subpoena power.

Publish statistical data which details numerous complaints.

Must have the capacity to compel prosecutors to bring charges against police officers.

The board and staff should be reflective of the ethnic make-up of the community.

The Review Board must consistently be adequately funded.

Members of the city council and the mayor’s office are expected to meet next week during a government operations meeting to discuss the proposal.

“I hope that they will be able to add some of what the NAACP has in place... and add it to his proposal. We definitely need a balance there, and right now, I don’t think there’s enough meat in the proposal,” Minor said.

Minor says the CRB shouldn’t just stop with the city. He says the Richmond NAACP wants to see the same thing implemented at the state and federal levels.

