RHHD set to close Arthur Ashe COVID-19 vaccination site on March 25

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After months of low COVID-19 vaccine demand, the Community Vaccination Center at Arthur Ashe will soon close its doors.

The Richmond Henrico Health Districts say the last clinic at the location will be on March 25.

During its operation at Arthur Ashe and the former Richmond Raceway site, nearly 26,000 vaccination doses were given in addition to the more than 170,000 doses provided by Henrico County’s Emergency Management and RHHD at the Richmond Raceway prior to the CVC opening.

“Even though the CVC is closing, there continues to be a robust network of COVID-19 vaccination providers throughout our communities,” explains Sarah Widmer, Public Health Nurse Supervisor. “At RHHD, we’ll continue to do our community-based vaccination programming through a combination of holding clinics at a variety of locations with community partners, going to folks’ homes who have trouble leaving their house, and offering vaccines at our main sites.

To find a walk-up clinic or an appointment, contact 804-205-3501, or click here.

