Portion of 9th Street in Richmond closing for construction

The street will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Grace Street to Broad Street from March 17 through April 17.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A portion of 9th Street in Richmond will close for a month due to construction.

The street will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Grace Street to Broad Street from March 17 through April 17.

The closure accommodates the construction of the General Assembly Building and the 9th and Broad Street Parking Deck.

Construction for the General Assembly Building started in 2019 and is expected to be completed in late 2022 so that it can open for the 2023 General Assembly session.

The 9th & Broad Street Parking Deck construction is expected to be completed later this year.

