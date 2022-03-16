Police: Two women have non-life-threatening injuries following shooting on Minefee Street
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help following a shooting on Minefee Street Wednesday morning.
Police say at 4:41 a.m., they received a call for the report of a shooting in the area.
Once on scene, officers located two women with non-fatal gunshot wounds.
Both women have been taken to the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.
There is no known suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Donald (804) 380-7270.
