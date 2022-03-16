Police: Two women have non-life-threatening injuries following shooting on Minefee Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help following a shooting on Minefee Street Wednesday morning.

RPD is reporting to a shooting on Minefee Street in Richmond.



Two people are receiving medical attention, but their current condition is still unknown.



We’ll keep you updated on this developing story. ⁦@NBC12⁩ pic.twitter.com/UqK9lJiLYR — Emily Harrison (@EmilyHarrisonTV) March 16, 2022

Police say at 4:41 a.m., they received a call for the report of a shooting in the area.

Once on scene, officers located two women with non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Both women have been taken to the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

There is no known suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Donald (804) 380-7270.

